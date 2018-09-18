Roller derby helps Lake Area woman fighting cancer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve never seen a roller derby before, this weekend is the perfect chance to not only get the experience, but also help a family in need.
The Gulf Coast Rollergirls are partnering with LifeShare Blood Center this weekend to host a benefit derby.
Jennifer Davis, known as “Knotty Stitch” on the rink, said the match will be great, but it’s what will take place beforehand that is so special.
“At five o’clock we’ll have a LifeShare Blood Center van set up," Davis said. "Come out, donate blood, get into the game for free. We are giving blood this weekend for Grace Anthony. She suffers from a rare form of leukemia and a few other diseases and disorders that she needs a lot of blood transfusions for. We’re just here trying to help her out and have a good time all at the same time.”
The derby will take place at 7 p.m. this Saturday, September 22 at the Lake Charles Civic Center with the blood donations beginning at 5 p.m.
