Mom allegedly hits daughter with metal pot

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh woman has been arrested for cruelty to a juvenile, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
JDPSO responded to a call about a family disturbance on September 18 around 2 a.m., says Ivey. Deputies learned that Donita Lashae Jackson, 41, of Welsh, struck her 16-year-old daughter in the head with a metal pot, punched her in the head, and pushed her to the ground.
Jackson is charged with cruelty to a juvenile. She is booked into the parish jail. No bond had been set at this time.
