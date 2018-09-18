McNeese prepares for first ranked FBS team since 2014

In the first three weeks, BYU has only turned the ball over twice, both being interceptions. With DWA leading the Southland and ranked number 4 in the FCS in turnovers, coach Guidry is expecting another solid performance from his defense. “They are protecting the ball a lot and since they are running a lot of speed sweeps and things like that, they just aren’t turning the ball over. They are very smart with what they are doing. We were going to talk with Engsminger,” said Guidry. “They got a new offensive coordinator, which was LSU old line coach. You can see the Matt Canada that’s rubbed off on their offensive coordinator. But you can see the It’s different than things that we’ve seen before, but I think it fits us a little better to tell you the truth. I think we’ll fit to what we do on defense to what they do on offense. I think it’s a good matchup.”