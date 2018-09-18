McNeese prepares for first ranked FBS team since 2014

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese is off to a 3-0 start for the 4th time in the last seven years and After their win over Nicholls The Pokes also broke top 10 in both FCS polls for the first time since the 2016 season, making them the highest ranked team in the Southland Conference.
“It was just a conference game that we needed to win because it was the next one,” said Lance Guidry. “We have to continue to focus. We got a big game this week. We just have to keep getting better each week. The kids were happy. We got to avenge our loss, but it’s time to move on and we’ve moved on from it already.”
The Pokes now shift gears and prepare to head back out west to take on their first ranked FBS opponent since number 19 Nebraska to start the 2014 season. Number 25 BYU comes into this week with a 2-1 record, including a win this past weekend over then ranked number 6 big ten opponent, Wisconsin.
“We’re both coming off big games in our own rights. But of course, we’re playing up this week and they are playing down,” Guidry added. “I don’t ever worry about here at McNeese about getting our guys up to play. Our guys think they are going to win and so do our coaches.”
In the first three weeks, BYU has only turned the ball over twice, both being interceptions. With DWA leading the Southland and ranked number 4 in the FCS in turnovers, coach Guidry is expecting another solid performance from his defense. “They are protecting the ball a lot and since they are running a lot of speed sweeps and things like that, they just aren’t turning the ball over. They are very smart with what they are doing. We were going to talk with Engsminger,” said Guidry. “They got a new offensive coordinator, which was LSU old line coach. You can see the Matt Canada that’s rubbed off on their offensive coordinator. But you can see the It’s different than things that we’ve seen before, but I think it fits us a little better to tell you the truth. I think we’ll fit to what we do on defense to what they do on offense. I think it’s a good matchup.”
The Pokes plan to prepare for this week no different than any other game. And even though ESPN gives McNeese only a 3.8 winning percentage, The Cowboys stay confident they’ll bring home a W.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.