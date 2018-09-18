Kevin Daigle capital murder trial set for July 1

"I just never felt it necessary, because the defense knows everything in the case, the state knows everything in the case. When you seal the record,the only people that don't know anything would normally be the public. And so we felt that the public, especially, in such a high profile case, need to know everything as much as they can, without tainting any potential jurors and we're not selecting jurors from Calcasieu Parish. So I don't see how a juror could be tainted by that," said Bryant.