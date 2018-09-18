Groundbreaking held for 2nd phase of new medical complex

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A groundbreaking today for phase 2 of an all new medical complex was held Friday afternoon.
The ceremony marks the construction of the $6 million facility.
Located at the corner of Nelson Road and Imperial Pointe Blvd., Imperial Pointe is designed to be the ultimate village for healthy living.
Developers revealed plans for Imperial Pointe back in 2016. It already provides a home for several medical offices and buildings offering a variety of services for the community.
“We really started this around 2008 and so we were just lucky to acquire surrounding property,” said Dr. John Noble, local orthopedic surgeon and Imperial Pointe project leader.
“We really wanted to do a residential development similar to River Ranch once we started developing all the health care we really noticed that we needed a health care campus and that’s how all this came to be.”
Developers and a few community leaders broke ground on phase 2 of the project Friday afternoon. Dr. Noble says this phase will bring more than 200 new jobs to the area.
“It’s important to realize that this is going to be a very good project for southwest Louisiana and will be an area that will have many patients, many residents, many patrons of various businesses will be here,” according to Noble.
Located on approximately 75 acres, Imperial Pointe will offer several components.
PLANS FOR IMPERIAL POINTE INCLUDE:
• medical offices
• wellness facilities
• acute care hospital
• retail space
• professional offices
• restaurants
• a hotel
• a variety of residential components, including apartments, a gated subdivision, independent living facility, assisted living/ memory care facility
“We believe right now we’re under served in terms of independent and assisted living,” said Noble. “It appears that there’s a large population of people waiting to get into these facilities.”
In addition to all the other facilities, Noble hopes that by adding residential spaces as well as a playground it will help to promote more pedestrian traffic in the area, hence creating a more healthy community.
“We want to de-emphasize the automobile and we want to emphasize pedestrian traffic,” stated Noble.
He said, “We want this to be a place where people can come from the surrounding neighborhoods, we’ll have a small park in the middle of the boulevard to host concerts and festivals..it’s going to be a really nice place for the community.”
Right now there’s no timeline set as to when the new facilities will open.
Ground work begins next week and the actual building of the project will take place sometime next year.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.