FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing as we head into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Today is off to a very hot start after temperatures struggled to fall out of the 80s overnight. As we go throughout the day, those temperatures will likely reach the mid 90s. Plus the humidity will build on top of that making it feel much worse. Heat indices could get as high as 108 this afternoon. There will be a few small showers that pop up this afternoon, unlike yesterday. The rain chances for today are up to 30%.
During the evening hours, the temperature will still be an issue. It will be hot until after sunset. Even then it will be very warm. If you were lucky enough to see some rain today, that should have helped relieve some of the heat. The rain chances will be in place up until sunset, then all of the rain will go away after sunset.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. After midnight, it should become mostly clear. I do not expect any rain throughout the night. It will be warm and muggy. The temperature will once again struggle to cool down at all. Some places may still be in the 80s by sunrise.
Wednesday will be about the same as today, except the temperature should be slightly cooler. Nonetheless, it will be another hot day. I have kept the rain chances at 30% for the day. That means that not everyone will see rain. There will be those isolated storms in the afternoon.
Through the rest of the week, the rain chances will go back up. Especially Friday and Saturday. There will be a cold front that comes from the west and will stall to our north. That will cause more rain to be likely as we enter the weekend. Still no need to cancel any plans, but Sunday is a better day to do anything outdoors.
We are only days away from Fall officially starting. We will have our fall equinox at approximately 8:54 am Saturday morning. The bad news is that we will not know the difference. It will still be another hot day with temperatures in the 90s. This does, however, mean that cooler weather is on its way. By the end of the month, our average high temperature will be in the mid 80s, rather than the 90s. Every little bit helps!
The tropics have significantly calmed down from last week. We now only have two named systems. One is Florence but will likely dissipate shortly. The other is Joyce which is in the north Atlantic and will also fall apart within a day or so.
The rest of the tropics are quiet and look to stay that way for at least the next five days. This years hurricane season is not over, so make sure to always remain prepared.
