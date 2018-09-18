FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing as we head into the weekend

We are only days away from Fall officially starting. We will have our fall equinox at approximately 8:54 am Saturday morning. The bad news is that we will not know the difference. It will still be another hot day with temperatures in the 90s. This does, however, mean that cooler weather is on its way. By the end of the month, our average high temperature will be in the mid 80s, rather than the 90s. Every little bit helps!