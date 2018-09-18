FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat today; afternoon storms possible

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures and humidity levels leave a stifling feel to start the day with temperatures near 80 at sunrise in the Lake area with dew point temperatures also in the upper 70s creating a bit of a heat index even before the sun rises. Conditions are already in place for dangerous heat today with actually air temperatures topping out in the middle 90s and real feel values between 105 and 109 by as early as the noon hour.
Our short range high-resolution future radar product does show a little better chance of isolated afternoon storms as compared to Monday with the majority of those developing between 3 and 6 p.m. when temperatures are at their peak.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will keep thunderstorms confined to a few isolated afternoon storms the next couple of days. By Friday, an onshore wind is reestablished over the area and this will allow for better scattered storm chances to return each day through the upcoming weekend.
In summary, daily rain chances will remain at 30% the next couple of afternoons and will pump up to 40% for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Long range models push a front in to the state late next week which could bring more rain and hopefully a little bit of heat relief toward the end of next week, but don’t hold your breath!
The tropics look to remain on the quieter side in the Atlantic basin over the next several days with remnants of Florence still affecting the northeastern U.S. and the remnants of Isaac now being given a 0% chance of redevelopment in the western Caribbean over the next several days. Tropical Depression Joyce will stay out to sea in the northeastern Atlantic and pose no land threat.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.