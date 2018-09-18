Family displaced after lightning strikes apartment

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
It came out of nowhere..lightning striking an apartment building, starting a fire and forcing the couple that lived there out of their home.
Residents of Avenir at Lake Charles apartments on Country Club Road were evacuated on Saturday, August 15 around 5:30 p.m. due to the complex being struck by lightening, according to Assistant Chief Tommy Thomas with Lake Charles Fire Department.
Jennifer and Carl Batchman said they just wanted to sit outside and look at the rain.
“We had gone out on the porch to listen to the rain and I was sitting there knitting and listening to the rain,” said Jennifer. “All of a sudden, I hear kaboom..around that time a gentleman pulled up and said your roofs on fire.”
That fire was contained by the LCFD but not before it caused some pretty extensive damage.
“It messed up everything in our living room and in our computer room, water was leaking and they had to tear out part of that roof," said Jennifer.
They were able to salvage some of their items, one that’s especially near and dear to her heart; a 100-year-old fiddle that belonged to her grandfather.
“It’s materialistic but there’s sentimental value behind it," she said.
Bachman says she’s just grateful that she’s alive. She’s also thankful for her neighbors who she says were more than ready to help her and her husband in their time of need.
“We didn’t know anybody in that complex and for some strangers to come and say, let me help you, it meant a lot," said Jennifer.
At last word, the couple are currently working with management at Advenir and hope to move into a new apartment by next week.
