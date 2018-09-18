Delta Downs makes largest donation ever to a Southwest Louisiana non-profit

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Delta Downs made its largest donation ever in Southwest Louisiana, today.
It gave $200,000 to Family & Youth services, a counseling center that aids those who have been abused, as well as their family. The money will go toward expansion of the center, in hopes to provide services that match the growing number of children who are in need.
“This organization as explained to me, certainly provides an extremely critical mission here in Southwest Louisiana for supporting kids," said Boyd Gaming President, Keith E. Smith.
If you or someone you know need aid from Family & Youth you can call 513-7545.
If you wish to donate to the expansion of the organization you can click HERE.
