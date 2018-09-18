CPSO: Deceased person found in Calcasieu River

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One person is dead following a boating incident on the east fork of the Calcasieu River, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries received a report of a person in a 15-foot aluminum boat who went overboard around 8 p.m. on Monday, September 17. Members of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and recovered a body around 10 p.m.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives. Wildlife and fisheries says an investigation into the incident continues.
