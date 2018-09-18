6 children, 1 adult injured by camel at Pittsburgh circus

PITTSBURGH, PA (CNN) - A startled camel at the Pittsburgh Shrine Circus injured six children and one adult on Sunday.
The incident happened during intermission at the PPG Paints Arena when guests are allowed to ride some of the animals.
Video showed the camel bucking as a woman hung on to its back. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Shrine circus officials said they are investigating what spooked the camel.
A vet checked the camel and said it's fine.
PETA called the circus out for using animals in its shows.
The circus chairman said this was the first incident in 69 years and they are ready to handle it and move forward.
