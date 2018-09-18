Child safety inspections to be held in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - National Child Passenger Safety Week is September 23-29 and Lake Area parents will have an opportunity to make sure their child’s safety seat is installed properly.
On Saturday, Sept. 29, Southwest Beverage Co. located at 3860 Broad Street in Lake Charles will host free child safety seat inspections from 9 a.m. until noon.
Louisiana state law says children aged 1 to 4 years old and weighing between 20 and 40 pounds must use a forward-facing seat, convertible or combination seat equipped with an internal harness. Older children who have reached the age of four to six years old and weighing between 40 to 60 pounds must use a belt-positioning booster seat.
