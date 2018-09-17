Browns kicker: I let the team down, the city down

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Both kicker Wil Lutz and punter Thomas Morstead, approached Cleveland Browns placekicker Zane Gonzales on the field after the 21-18 loss to comfort the kicker.
Cameras caught the exchange between Lutz and Gonzales.
Lutz kicked the 44-yard game winner with 26 seconds remaining in the contest. Gonzales missed a kick that would have tied the game moments later. He also missed three other kicks during the game.
In all, he cost the Browns eight points.
“I had more than enough opportunities,” Gonzalez said in a post game interview. “I let the team down, I let the city down. It’s on me.”
Morstead and Gonzales have the same kicking coach in the offseason. He called Morstead a mentor.
Many fans and football pundits speculated that the Saints game could be the last for Gonzales in a Cleveland uniform. But he is taking the game in stride.
“I’ll move on. We’ve got another big game Thursday,” he said. “So I’ve just got to get my mind right for it.”
