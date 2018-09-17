Two arrested in Vernon Parish for inappropriate contact with a juvenile

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested for alleged involvement with a juvenile, according to a Facebook post from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VPSO was informed about inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old female. Police found that William Austin Garvey, 21, of Rosepine, and Devonta Kenebrew, 20, of Effie, were both involved with the same female, according to VPSO.
Garvey is charged with one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He is booked in the VPSO jail. Bond is set at $50,000.
Kenebrew is charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He is booked into the VPSO jail. Bond information is not available at this time.
