Senate will vote on bipartisan bill to tackle opioid crisis

(CNN) - The Senate is set to vote Monday on bipartisan legislation to curb the opioid epidemic.
The plan would require special packaging for prescription opioids.
It would push for increased use of non-addictive painkillers.
And, it would force the post office to crack down on drug shipments.
Similar legislation has already cleared the house.
President Trump said last month on Twitter he supports the plan also.
More than 40,000 people died of opioid overdoses in the U.S. in 2016.
