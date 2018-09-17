Robotics initiative in Calcasieu parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An initiative to educate and prepare a new generation of kids for the kind of jobs taking over the industry has started at two schools in Calcaiseu Parish.
Jerry Baus and Michael Richard teach at the two schools where these new programs are launching. Those schools are the College Street Career and Technical Center and the Westlake High School Career and Technical Center.
Baus says introducing this technology to kids at a younger age is helping kids grow along with the ever-changing technology.
"Starting at a younger age will get the basics and then as we advance through into high school programs we can get the advanced skill sets to really get our students prepared for the future of programming. The full gambit of the programming basics is going to provide those skillsets for students in the future."
Both Baus and Richard were sent to Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh over the summer to learn all about these robots and what students need to know going into these programs.
Richard says this new program reinvigorates the level of excitement kids have in math.
"I have a lot of students that are telling me that now that they see it happening it actually makes the math part of it a lot easier for them because it's a fun way to learn math", says Richard.
Richard says the hands on learning experience could be a positive catalyst for the way these students learn.
"One of the things they talked about when we went to this training at Carnegie Mellon is they said every state that incorporated robotics programs, their math scores have climbed dramatically. But when they can go out and actually apply it and see it do something, I think it makes the learning easier for the student", says Richard.
Baus says our society has already moved into the digital age, this is just helping them catch up.
"We live in a technology age and it has been growing with the number of technology devices we utilize in our everyday life. these skill sets will give our future students a better career”, says Baus.
