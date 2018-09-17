Ragley woman taken by helicopter to hospital after snake bite

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Alanea DeVille and her family had just returned from church when she went back outside to get her daughter’s diaper bag out of their truck.
She says she felt something on her pinky toe.
“I pulled my foot out from under the truck and the snake I guess let go and flopped over and slithered away and that’s when I knew there was a snake,” DeVille recalls.
After the snake detached, DeVille ran in the house.
“I guess my adrenaline kicked in and I didn’t really feel a whole lot but by the time I got inside and was trying to rinse off my toe it was pounding.”
There were two puncture wounds on DeVille’s toe.
“I was honestly really scared because I didn’t know what kind of snake it was.”
DeVille’s husband went outside while the ambulance was en route and found a four foot cotton mouth.
“I have a two-year-old daughter [and] I didn’t know [what kind of snake it was]," DeVille said. "I know some snakes make your blood jelly.”
What scared her even more was that paramedics decided to take her by helicopter from her home in Ragley to Lake Charles Memorial.
“They gave me a be an anti-venom after about an hour and the swelling was still going up.”
DeVille spent two days in the hospital and received sixteen vials of anti-venom and was still in pain when we talked to her on Friday. But she says she’s making progress with walking and the swelling has started to go down.
According to the Mayo Clinic, there are things you should know when treating a snake bite.
- Don't use a tourniquet or apply ice.
- Don't cut the wound or attempt to remove the venom.
- Don't drink caffeine or alcohol, which could speed your body's absorption of venom.
- Don’t try to capture the snake. Try to remember its color and shape so that you can describe it, which will help in your treatment.
There are also ways to identify whether or not a snake is poisonous.
