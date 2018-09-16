VIDEO Payton: We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go

Michael Thomas lost a fumble, but also scored two touchdowns for the Saints. (Source: Mark LaGrange) (Paul Spinelli)
By Garland Gillen | September 16, 2018 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 2:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints registered their first win of 2018, but it was an ugly one. Saints receivers gave away two fumbles, and the Browns bad kicking day contributed to a sloppy 21-18 outcome.

The Browns haven’t won a game since 2016, and that streak of futility will continue another week.

Coach Sean Payton was happy with the victory, but knows there’s a lot to work on.

“We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go to improve and become a better team,” said Payton.

Saints host the Cleveland Browns - week 2 of the regular season (Source: WVUE)
