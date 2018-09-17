McNeese cracks Top 10 in both polls

Blunt named STATS, SLC Defensive Player of Week

McNeese cracks Top 10 in both polls
BJ Blunt makes one of his three QB sacks on the night vs. Nicholls.
By Brady Renard | September 17, 2018 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:24 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese made the biggest jump in this week’s STATS FCS media poll, climbing seven spots and into the top 10 with a No. 9 ranking after Saturday’s 20-10 Southland Conference win over then-No. 13 Nicholls.

The Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 SLC) also moved up five spots to No. 10 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

It’s the first top 10 ranking for McNeese since the opening week of the 2016 season and the 12th straight week to be among the top 25 dating back to Sept. 30 of last season.

McNeese is the highest-ranked of the four conference teams listed in the STATS poll. Sam Houston State fell to No. 11 after dropping a one-point game to North Dakota; Central Arkansas climbed four spots to No. 14 after defeating Southeastern Louisiana; and Nicholls fell to No. 18 after its loss to the Cowboys.

In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Sam Houston State is ranked 11th followed by Central Arkansas at No. 13 and Nicholls at No. 18.

Also on Monday, senior linebacker B.J. Blunt was named the STATS National Defensive Player of the Week as well as the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his production against Nicholls.

Blunt led the Cowboys with nine total tackles, six of those solos, and recorded three sacks, four tackles for a loss, and recovered the fumble on the opening kickoff when led to a quick touchdown just 10 seconds into the game.

It’s the second national award for Blunt this week. On Sunday, he was named the College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week.

Three weeks into the season, Blunt tops the Cowboys with 20 total tackles, five sacks and six tackles for a loss.

Blunt's five total sacks on the season ranks him No. 1 in the FCS while his 1.67 sacks per game average is ranked fifth in the nation.

His three sacks against Nicholls is the second-most in a game this season by any FCS player and the most by a McNeese player since the 2013 season (three by Everett Ellefsen against West Alabama).

STATS FCS Top 25 Poll – Sept. 17

Rank

School

Votes

Prev.

1

North Dakota State (2-0)

3919 (152)

1

2

James Madison (2-1)

3734 (2)

2

3

South Dakota State (2-0)

3590

3

4

North Carolina A&T (3-0)

3394 (3)

4

5

Kennesaw State (2-1)

3169

7

6

Eastern Washington (2-1)

2901

6

7

Weber State (2-1)

2904

11

8

Wofford (2-1)

2676

8

9

McNeese (3-0)

2676

16

10

Jacksonville State (1-1)

2369

12

11

Sam Houston State (1-1)

2256

5

12

Elon (1-1)

2037

14

13

Maine (2-0)

1856

17

14

Central Arkansas (2-1)

1663

18

15

Villanova (2-1)

1564

10

16

Illinois State (2-0)

1457

19

17

Samford (2-1)

1381

9

18

Nicholls (1-2)

1184

13

19

Montana (2-1)

938

15

20

Stony Brook (2-1)

812

20

21

UC Davis (2-1)

717

23

22

North Dakota (2-1)

677

NR

23

Rhode Island (2-1)

531

25

24

Austin Peay (2-1)

404

NR

25

Northern Iowa (0-2)

377

21

 

Others: Towson 275, South Dakota 249, Mercer 221, Colgate 219, Delaware 216, Chattanooga 184, Sacramento State 143, Montana State 112, Western Illinois 87, Richmond 86, Missouri State 54, Northern Arizona 50, Monmouth 38, Princeton 32, Harvard 30, New Hampshire 28, Tennessee State 22, Yale 16, Furman 12, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Idaho 7, North Alabama 6, Southeast Missouri 5, Northwestern State 3, Prairie View A&M 2, Western Carolina 2, Dartmouth, 1, Howard 1, Sacred Heart 1

 

AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 Poll – Sept. 17

Rank

School

Votes

Prev.

1

North Dakota State (2-0)

650

1

2

James Madison (2-1)

622

2

3

South Dakota State (2-0)

598

3

4

North Carolina A&T (3-0)

566

6

5

Kennesaw State (2-1)

526

8

T6

Eastern Washington (2-1)

498

5

T6

Wofford (2-1)

498

7

8

Weber State (2-1)

457

13

9

Jacksonville State (1-1)

441

11

10

McNeese (3-0)

393

15

11

Sam Houston State (1-1)

386

4

12

Elon (1-1)

352

14

13

Central Arkansas (2-1)

322

17

14

Villanova (2-1)

254

10

15

Illinois State (2-0)

253

T18

16

Maine (2-0)

248

20

17

Samford (2-1)

236

9

18

Nicholls (1-2)

228

12

19

Stony Brook (2-1)

176

21

20

Montana (2-1)

115

16

21

Austin Peay (2-1)

114

23

22

Northern Iowa (0-2)

88

T18

23

Rhode Island (2-1)

83

NR

24

Colgate (2-0)

64

25

25

UC Davis (2-1)

47

NR

 

Others: Towson Delaware, 36; North Dakota, 36; South Dakota, 32; Mercer, 23; Sacramento St., 22; Towson, 17; Western Carolina, 12; Harvard, 10; Montana St., 10; Southeastern Louisiana, 10; Northern Arizona, 7; Chattanooga, 6; Monmouth (N.J.), 6; Princeton, 5; Richmond, 2; Youngstown St., 1.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.