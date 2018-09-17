McNeese cracks Top 10 in both polls

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese made the biggest jump in this week’s STATS FCS media poll, climbing seven spots and into the top 10 with a No. 9 ranking after Saturday’s 20-10 Southland Conference win over then-No. 13 Nicholls.
The Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 SLC) also moved up five spots to No. 10 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.
It’s the first top 10 ranking for McNeese since the opening week of the 2016 season and the 12th straight week to be among the top 25 dating back to Sept. 30 of last season.
McNeese is the highest-ranked of the four conference teams listed in the STATS poll. Sam Houston State fell to No. 11 after dropping a one-point game to North Dakota; Central Arkansas climbed four spots to No. 14 after defeating Southeastern Louisiana; and Nicholls fell to No. 18 after its loss to the Cowboys.
In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Sam Houston State is ranked 11th followed by Central Arkansas at No. 13 and Nicholls at No. 18.
Also on Monday, senior linebacker B.J. Blunt was named the STATS National Defensive Player of the Week as well as the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his production against Nicholls.
Blunt led the Cowboys with nine total tackles, six of those solos, and recorded three sacks, four tackles for a loss, and recovered the fumble on the opening kickoff when led to a quick touchdown just 10 seconds into the game.
It’s the second national award for Blunt this week. On Sunday, he was named the College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week.
Three weeks into the season, Blunt tops the Cowboys with 20 total tackles, five sacks and six tackles for a loss.
Blunt's five total sacks on the season ranks him No. 1 in the FCS while his 1.67 sacks per game average is ranked fifth in the nation.
His three sacks against Nicholls is the second-most in a game this season by any FCS player and the most by a McNeese player since the 2013 season (three by Everett Ellefsen against West Alabama).
