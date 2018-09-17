Louisiana receives extra $80 million for state highways

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, or DOTD, announced it received an extra $80 million, on top of the federal funds they have already received, to go toward several projects across the state, including three in Southwest Louisiana
The road improvements in Calcasieu and Jeff Davis Parishes are on La. 101 in Lacassine, La. 27 in DeQuincy, and I-10 at La. 171 in Lake Charles.
For both La. 101 and La. 27, improvements will be made at the railroad crossings. For I-10 at La. 171, Tammy York with DOTD says they’ve received concerns regarding traffic exiting the interstate to northbound 171. A traffic study for the merge onto the state highway has been going on for around a year, according to York. Four different ideas are being considered at the moment.
According to DOTD, this is the 18th consecutive year the state has received additional funds.
York says the Federal Highway Administration takes the money from states or national programs that didn’t use their money. She says the state qualifies for the additional funding after it has used all it’s federal funding for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
The timeline for these projects will start construction is not known. York says most of the projects are still in the design phase, but now that they have received funding, it does speed the process up.
