Lawmakers want rename Lake Charles VA Clinic after Medal of Honor recipient

Fournet was born on May 7, 1943. He attended McNeese State University in Lake Charles before joining the U.S. Army in 1966. Two years later, First Lieutenant Fournet was serving as rifle platoon leader of the 2nd Platoon, Company B. In the A Shau Valley of Vietnam, the platoon came under sniper fire. With an enemy claymore mine in the way of the platoon’s advance, First Lieutenant Fournet ordered his men to take cover. He then ran uphill to the mind, attempting to disarm it with a knife. Before he could succeed, the mine was detonated.