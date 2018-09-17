Gusty winds knock over DeQuincy resident’s metal barn

Woman says her barn was thrown into a field.
By Tresia Bowles | September 17, 2018 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 11:03 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy residents believe a tornado touched down near their property and caused some significant damage.

Shirley Hollander, of DeQuincy, says not only was her house damaged, so was her neighbors' homes. She also says her metal barn was thrown into a field. She is now dealing with her property damage.

Another resident says trees were down and he had damage to his shed.

KPLC meteorologist Gabrielle Espinosa says the damage was likely due to wind. The National Weather Service is responsible for confirming a tornado; they claim the damage was a result of gusty winds. NWS is still looking into the matter.

Winds got up to 20 mph near the DeQuincy area, according to Espinosa.

