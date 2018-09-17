Friend Ships heading to North Carolina to help with water rescues

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -At Port Mercy in Lake Charles, Friend Ships is preparing to head to North Carolina with deep water trucks, boats, a helicopter and other equipment to help with water rescues.
Murray Douglas is the commander of young recruits training to become what they call Sea Hawks.
"They come in and serve with us for a year. We teach them the basics of disaster response and then deploy them all over the globe," says Douglas.
In all, sixteen will make the disaster relief mission to flooded areas. Some have only been with Friend Ships for a week, yet they are eager to help.
Rachael Wesley is 21, from Columbia, Mississippi.
"I think it's very exciting. We're ready, our team has grown very close together just this first week. So, I think we're ready to work hard and we'll get it done, as much as we can," she said.
Wesley has helped with tornado and hurricane cleanup in her home state before.
Twenty-one year old John Roselli is from Richmond, Virginia.
“I’ll do my best and as a team we are just going to help the people that are trapped. A lot of them are out of home and we are going to give them hope,” he said.
In this phase, Friend Ship's main expense is fuel, especially for the helicopter which they will drive on a trailer to North Carolina.
"It's more cost effective for us to be able to drive it up and use it straight away for the things we need to, just to help find where the people are. There are some places our equipment can't get to where a helicopter can,” said Douglas.
After a week, Douglas says they will reassess to see if and how they may be needed as recovery continues.
