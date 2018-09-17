Former Louisiana State Police cadet accused of sending lewd photos

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -A former Louisiana State Police cadet and has been arrested for allegedly attempting to blackmail a former coworker by sending lewd photographs, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Jimmy M. Kassis, 26, of Thibodaux, was arrested on September 14 on charges of non-consensual disclosure of a private image after fleeing to Michigan.
State police began investigating the case back on June 5 when they were contacted by the U.S. Army regarding an active investigation of Kassis.
Sgt. Jared Sandifer said Kassis began attending the LSP Training Academy as a cadet on May 27 and was immediately terminated after state police learned of the investigation into him.
According to the U.S. Army investigation Kassis mailed nude images of the victim to the victim’s U.S. Army General in February.
Army investigators also determined Kassis was in the process of sending the same nude images of the victim’s to the victim’s supervisor at a separate place of employment.
Authorities believe Kassis was trying to blackmail the victim. State police investigators obtained search warrants to search Kassis’ cell phone and home in Thibodaux.
When state police detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kassis on August 6, they learned he had fled Louisiana.
Kassis was arrested on August 31 by police in Van Buren Township, Michigan for the outstanding warrant.
He was extradited back to Louisiana on September 14.
