FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with a daily storm; tropics finally take a breather for now

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With a very hot day both Saturday and Sunday capped off by strong afternoon thunderstorms, the pattern continue today as sunshine will start off the morning and warm temperatures up quickly through the 70s and 80s with temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. Humidity values combined with temperatures will make for real feel values in the 103 to 106 range this afternoon, so use caution and take heat precautions if working outdoors.
The pattern the past few days of afternoon thunderstorms developing during the hottest part of the day will be no different today, with a 30% chance of a couple of them returning this afternoon. The storms that develop will be prolific cloud-to-ground lightning producers and contain heavy downpours that will a few spots with around ½” to 1 inch of rain that could fall in a short period time and could briefly lead to a short period of our normal street flooding.
A weak trough will provide enough support for a few daily storms over the area with upper level high pressure keeping temperatures a few degrees above normal over the next several days with afternoon highs ranging from 92 to 94 and night time lows in the 71 to 74-degree range. High humidity will keep heat index values above 100 each afternoon.
A front will push in to the central Plains by the weekend, but will not get the push it needs to make it all the way in to Louisiana, stalling to the north as more of a zonal flow sets up in the upper levels of the atmosphere with a ridge early next re-strengthening over the area keeping our weather fairly benign and continued hotter than normal for September. Extremely long range models try to break down this ridge by the end of the month and bring a possible cold front through around the 29thor 30th, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see how that plays out.
The remnants of Florence continue to cause catastrophic flooding in North Carolina as the low is still slowly moving away from the same area it made landfall early Friday, battering the Wilmington and New Bern areas especially hard with wind and surge followed by days of relentless rain that has resulted road and interstate closures and rescue efforts that are still underway that include help from our own Cajun Navy. Power is out for hundreds of thousands as power crews from across the country work around the clock to restore power to areas they can access, and food and fuel is scarce in the hardest hit areas due to reliable transportation routes. Over 30 inches of rain has fallen in spots and this will make for a long, slow process for the water to recede and massive clean-up once the storm moves out.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded Isaac over the weekend to a remnant low and give the area of disturbed weather a low 20% chance of redeveloping over the next five days as it’s remnants drift west-northwestward to toward the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Land interaction with Jamaica will keep development chances slim and beyond the next five days as strong wind shear keeps any organization unlikely. The system has little chance of causing issues for locations along the Gulf Coast as reformation is unlikely at this time, but we’ll keep on that just to make sure over the next several days. There are currently no other areas that we need to watch for possible development, and Helene has fizzled out with Joyce not too far behind across the northeastern Atlantic.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.