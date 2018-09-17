FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with a daily storm; tropics finally take a breather for now

The National Hurricane Center downgraded Isaac over the weekend to a remnant low and give the area of disturbed weather a low 20% chance of redeveloping over the next five days as it’s remnants drift west-northwestward to toward the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Land interaction with Jamaica will keep development chances slim and beyond the next five days as strong wind shear keeps any organization unlikely. The system has little chance of causing issues for locations along the Gulf Coast as reformation is unlikely at this time, but we’ll keep on that just to make sure over the next several days. There are currently no other areas that we need to watch for possible development, and Helene has fizzled out with Joyce not too far behind across the northeastern Atlantic.