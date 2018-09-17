FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily hot temperatures with isolated storms this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Our Monday is off to a dry start with no rain around us. The sunshine is out, and it is off to a beautiful day! There are a few small clouds that have made their way into our viewing area. Those clouds should continue to build up and we may have mostly cloudy conditions at some point today. As far as the rain goes, it should remain low. I do not expect much rain, if any at all today. That does mean the temperatures will be very hot.