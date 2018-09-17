FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily hot temperatures with isolated storms this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Our Monday is off to a dry start with no rain around us. The sunshine is out, and it is off to a beautiful day! There are a few small clouds that have made their way into our viewing area. Those clouds should continue to build up and we may have mostly cloudy conditions at some point today. As far as the rain goes, it should remain low. I do not expect much rain, if any at all today. That does mean the temperatures will be very hot.
This evening will also be nice. As we lose the daytime heating, the chance of any showers popping up, will go down. Especially after sunset. If you are making any plans to be outdoors, you should not need an umbrella. It will still be hot with those temperatures though.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. I do not expect any rain throughout the night. It will be warm and muggy. The temperature will cool down to the mid 70s for most of Southwest Louisiana.
The nice weather will continue for Tuesday, although I have a 30% of rain. The rain will still be isolated and not widespread. Therefore, I do not think everyone will see rain. It will be another hot day with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.
Then from Wednesday through the rest for the week, the rain chances will go up to 40%. Those typical scattered afternoon showers than storms will be back each day. This will at least help keep the temperature slightly cooler. Then right around sunset, the rain chances will go back down, and the temperatures will cool down as well.
We are only days away from Fall officially starting. We will have our fall equinox at approximately 8:54 am Saturday morning. The bad news is that we will not know the difference. It will still be another hot day with temperatures in the 90s. This does, however, mean that cooler weather is on its way. By the end of the month, our average high temperature will be in the mid 80s, rather than the 90s. Every little bit helps!
The tropics have definitely calmed down since last week. There is only tropical depression Florence that is moving to the northeast away from the Carolinas, tropical depression Joyce in the north Atlantic, and tropical wave Isaac.
Isaac is likely going to remain a tropical wave but has a 10% chance of redeveloping. There is that slim chance Isaac comes into the Gulf. We will continue to monitor this until Isaac is 100% gone.
Other than those few storms, the tropics are quiet with nothing else likely to develop in the next five days. That does not mean we are now done with hurricane season. So, do not let your guard down.
