Advenir apartments evacuated due to lightning strike

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Residents of Avenir at Lake Charles apartments on Country Club Road were evacuated on Saturday, August 15 around 5:30 p.m. due to the complex being struck by lightening, according to Assistant Chief Tommy Thomas with Lake Charles Fire Department.
Due to the strike, a fire ignited moments afterward, Thomas says. The lightening struck the roof area.
According to a resident, one couple did receive extensive damage to their apartment.
Thomas says the fire was quickly contained to the attic area with moderate damage. There were no injuries during the fire.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.