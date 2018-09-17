Accused serial killer Joseph Brant pleads not guilty to three New Orleans murders

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Accused serial killer Joseph Brant pleaded not guilty to three murder charges Monday morning in Orleans Criminal District Court.
Brant, 48, was indicted on three murder charges back in February. He was already serving an 11-year sentence in a Texas prison for burglary. He also pleaded guilty in 2016 for the 2008 murder of Jessica Hawk.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said Brant confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview with DA’s Office Investigator James O’Hern.
Brant made the confession after waiving his Miranda rights and in the presence of his Louisiana defense counsel.
During that interview, Brant implicated himself in three additional unsolved murders, cementing his role as a New Orleans serial killer who took the lives of at least four women between October 2007-September 2008. The indictment was read by Criminal District Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson, who set a $1 million bond on each of the three counts.
Through his Louisiana defense attorneys Barksdale Hortenstine and Billy Sothern, Brant made it known that he wished to provide information on other unsolved killings in New Orleans in exchange for an agreement that he would not face the death penalty and that he would serve the remainder of his prison terms in a Louisiana penitentiary.
A discovery hearing is set for Sept. 25.
