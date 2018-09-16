McNeese fans kickoff first home game with tailgating

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nicholls State Colonels was delayed due to rain just before kicked off. But fans had a few hours of fun in the sun.
Today was McNeese's first home game of the season, and well let’s just say, people from southwest Louisiana know how to tailgate.
“Good food, that’s always nice,” Lake Charles Toyota owner Phillip Tarver said. “And of course some good ‘rah rah’ people, you gotta have people that are really pumped about being out here.”
Each home game brings the veterans, and the new comers.
“We bleed blue and gold, we are proud to be McNeese alum,” McNeese alumni Mike Wittler said.
But it’s not just a party on cowboy drive, it’s a culture.
“It’s a family affair, got six or eight families in here,” Wittler said. “Our kids our grandkids, having some good wholesome fun.”
While winning the game is always fun.
“Looking forward to a great year,” Tarver said. “A year of great support for the Cowboys no matter what.”
Most say winning is not what matters most at the end of the day.
“You wanna get your kids involved, ya know,” tailgater Michael Leanards said. “20 years from now I hope we are still out here and I hope our kids are out here too.”
As the French say laissez le bon temps rouler, that's exactly what McNeese tailgaters are doing tonight.
The Cowboys are looking for a win against Nicholls State to become 3 - 0. They will be at home again next week taking on Brigham Young University.
