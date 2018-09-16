McNeese defense powered by Blunt Force

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LAKE CHARLES – B.J. Blunt is pure force.
The senior all-conference linebacker from New Orleans has made his presence known through the first three games of the season, especially his play in Saturday night’s 20-10 McNeese win over Nicholls with a team-high nine tackles, three sacks, four tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.
For his efforts, he was named the College Sports Madness National Defensive Player of the Week.
“He practices hard. He plays hard,” said head coach Lance Guidry about Blunt. “I’m going to tell you what I admire about him. He doesn’t do everything right and you correct him on the sideline and you may really jump on him, his composure never changes. He listens to corrections. He’s very respectful. I love the way he plays. He’s a team guy and all he wants to do is win.
“He loves to play. He’s one of those kids that momma let him out of the house to go play in the yard until the street lights turn on, that’s B.J, he’s going to stay out there as long as he can. It’s hard to get him off the field.”
Through three weeks, Blunt tops the team with 20 total tackles, five sacks and six tackles for a loss.
Blunt’s five total sacks on the season ranks him No. 1 in the FCS while his 1.67 sacks per game average is ranked fifth in the nation. His three sacks against Nicholls on Saturday night is the second-most in a game this season by any FCS player. It’s also the most by a McNeese player since the 2013 season (three by Everett Ellefsen against West Alabama).
As a team, the Cowboys have recorded 14 sacks on the season, tops in the FCS and Southland Conference while the 4.67 sacks per game average ranks McNeese fifth in the nation.
Next up, Blunt and the Cowboys will take their 3-0 record for a Saturday afternoon visit to BYU who knocked off No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Cougars broke into the AP rankings on Sunday, debuting at No. 25.
