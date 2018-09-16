FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures stick around with isolated afternoon rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through this evening expect those isolated showers and storms to continue to pop-up. Those chances start to go down around sunset when we lose daytime heating. Highs today getting into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures back into the triple digits near 105 degrees thanks to the lack of cloud cover.
Overnight, temperatures forecast to drop back into the mid-70s with warm and muggy conditions. Rain chances overnight near 0 thanks to an upper level ridge to our north keeping development low.
Into the start of the work week, expect to see conditions pretty similar to today with showers and storms starting to pop-up later in the afternoon. These chances remain isolated, but the chance remains through the evening until around sunset. Temperatures getting into the 90s again with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies forecast. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 70s.
Tuesday is shaping up to be almost the same as Monday. With rain chances remaining pop-up and isolated through the later half of the afternoon. Temperatures once again reaching the 90s.
Clouds and rain increase through the end of the week with showers becoming more scattered in nature as the upper level ridge begins to dissipate. Temperatures drop down to about normal in the upper 80s as cloud cover increases during the day.
Out in the tropics we are getting back into our quiet pattern.
Florence is now a tropical depression and is finally moving out of the Carolinas at 10 mph to the north/northwest.
The remnants of Isaac are still in the Caribbean and only have a 20% chance of redevelopment in the next 2 days. The area continues to move west/northwest through the Caribbean and the National Hurricane Center has highlighted the western Caribbean as 20% chance of redevelopment for Isaac.
Helene has become a post-tropical cyclone with winds at 45 mph as it continues to the north.
Joyce has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to curve back around in almost a perfect circle out in the Atlantic.
