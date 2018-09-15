Suspect of hit and run on McNeese and Sale Lane arrested

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are reporting that they have arrested a suspect in a hit and run incident that happened on Sept. 9, 2018 at the intersection of McNeese and Sale Lane.
Lt. Kevin Kirkum says that Police responded to the call at 12:04 a.m. that morning where the suspect’s car had turned into oncoming traffic, resulting in a motorcyclist, 19-year old Caleb Brignac, colliding with the car. Lt. Kirkum says the suspect fled the scene leaving Brignac laying in the street with severe injuries.
Officer Dennis Miller received an anonymous tip this morning Sept. 15, 2018 that the suspect’s vehicle was parked behind a residence in Cameron.
After contacting the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office and requesting their assistance Officer Miller arrested the suspect, Hayden Wayne Martin, at the residence.
Martin is being charged with Felony Hit and Run and Failure to Yield.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional center. No bond has been set as of yet.
