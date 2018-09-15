Police arrest suspect after high speed chase

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale police responded to a call about a man chasing down two women in his car and shooting at them in Glenmora early this morning, Sept. 15, 2018 around 5:38 a.m.
The suspect’s vehicle was spotted traveling south on Hwy 165 near Oakdale by police who attempted to stop him.
Police say the suspect refused to stop forcing the officers to enter into a chase that reached speeds of 90mph and ended near Oberlin.
The driver, Patrick Anderson, was arrested on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and booked into the Oakdale City Jail.
Oakdale police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges are still pending from the Glenmora Police Department.
