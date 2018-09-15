Parents speak out after daycare worker arrested

“In May of 2017, I put all of my faith in that daycare," says one mother, who wishes to remain anonymous. "Well, I had went to go pick up my daughter and when I walked in, the one that got arrested, she was sitting at a table playing with her phone. I could have taken any child out of that daycare because she never acknowledged me. I picked her up, for in the vehicle, and I had smelt her, so I stopped to change her. I was so mad, because when I pulled her diaper back I had to pry the poop off of it.”