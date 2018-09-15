McNeese to take on Nicholls State at home opener

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - No. 16 McNeese and No. 13 Nicholls State will be going head to head tonight for the 43rd time since the series began back in 1972, with the Cowboys holding a 30-12 lead.
Tonight will also be the first time since 2007 that the two teams are facing each other while both being ranked in the FCS Top 25.
Nicholls won last year’s meeting in Thibodaux on a last-second field goal, 37-35. The Colonels were one of the reasons the Pokes didn’t see the playoffs a year ago after they handed them one of their only two losses of the 2017 season.
“We’re trying to not make it bigger than what it is, it’s game number three. Of course, the past and the history has something to do with it. We lost our first game of the season to them last year. Then, that came around to bite us and we didn’t get into the playoffs. You don’t have to remind the kids about that, they were there, and they remember that. It’s about getting a third win. It’s the second conference game. We got them at home,” Lance Guidry said.
Two games into the 2018 season Nicholls holds a 1-1 record with their win being over Big 12 member, Kansas in their season opener, which was the Colonels first-ever win over a Power 5 school.
However, Nicholls has had success with other non-Power 5 schools in the previous years including Western Michigan, Rice and Arkansas State.
“We fear nobody. Every opponent we step up to they are supposed to get beat,” Cody Roscoe said. “We don’t fear anyone. We really want to blow these people out of the water.”
As the Colonels travel to Lake Charles, it’ll be their third straight away game.
Today’s game starts at 6:00 p.m. and you can watch and listen to it here:
- FM: 92.9
- AM: 960.
- TV: Suddenlink 57 in Lake Charles/Iowa and 42 in Sulphur
- Online: ESPN3
