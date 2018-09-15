McNeese to take on Nicholls State at home opener

“We’re trying to not make it bigger than what it is, it’s game number three. Of course, the past and the history has something to do with it. We lost our first game of the season to them last year. Then, that came around to bite us and we didn’t get into the playoffs. You don’t have to remind the kids about that, they were there, and they remember that. It’s about getting a third win. It’s the second conference game. We got them at home,” Lance Guidry said.