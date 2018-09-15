FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures sticking around

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect showers to continue to pop-up across the area. This rain chances begin to diminish as we get closer to sunset and lose that daytime component. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid-70s with mostly clear skies.
Sunday starting out with just a few of those clouds and temperatures in the 70s. Through the afternoon clouds begin to build and those showers begin to develop later in the afternoon. Shower chances start to decline after we lose the sun and the daytime heating. Depending on the amount of clouds to start the day we could see temperatures get into the 90s again tomorrow.
Into the start of the work week we stick with this same pattern of isolated chances of afternoon showers gradually increasing through the week as an upper level ridge weakens over our area. Rain chances will become more scattered by mid-week and increase into the weekend.
Temperatures will remain warm through the week staying into the 90s until this weekend when we start to see an increase in cloud cover. We also have a cold front approaching our area by late next week. Right now, I am not confident in that front making it to our area, but that could change through this week.
Out in the tropics, we are still monitoring quite a few systems. Florence is still at tropical storm strength and is going to continue to weaken as it interacts with land. Rain will continue to be dumped in the Carolinas as this system is still slow moving as it begins to make that anticipated northern turn.
Isaac has completely dissipated and is now an open tropical wave with no close center of circulation. This area has been marked by the National Hurricane Center for a 20% chance of re-development in the next 2 to 5 days.
Tropical storms Joyce and Helene are both located in the middle of the northern Atlantic and are moving away from the US.
