Tropical Update: Florence has weakened into a tropical storm

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - As of 4 pm all systems in the Atlantic basin are now classified as tropical storms.
Tropical Storm Florence has sustained winds at 70 mph and is currently moving west at 3 mph. This storm has caused severe damage across North and South Carolina and is not done yet. Because the storm has barely any movement it will continue to dump rain across areas that have already seen quite a bit of rainfall.
Tropical Storm Helene has sustained winds at 70 mph and is currently moving north at 18 mph toward Europe. This storm is forecast to keep tropical storm strength as it continues away from the US.
Tropical Storm Isaac has sustained winds at 40 mph and is currently moving west at 14 mph through the Caribbean. This storm is forecast to weaken into a depression in the next couple of days. There is low confidence in this forecast as environmental factors are changing quickly in the Caribbean. Most models agree that the system will weaken into a tropical wave as it continues west, but when this weakening will happen is still to be determined.
Tropical Storm Joyce has sustained winds at 45 mph and is currently moving southeast at 6 mph through the Atlantic. This system is forecast to weaken into a depression in the next couple of days. Joyce is moving away from the US and poses no current threats to land.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.