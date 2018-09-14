TOUCHDOWN LIVE WEEK 3: High school football scores and highlights

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, LA (KPLC) - Iota travels to Lake Arthur tonight for KPLC’s Game of the Week.
The Class 3A Iota Bulldogs have 2-0 for the second straight year, having outscored their first two opponents 72-17.
Last year, the Bulldogs beat Lake Arthur 41-3.
Class 2A Lake Arthur, also 2-0, boasts a more balanced offense this year, having outscored its first two opponents 88-20.
Week 3 Scores
Oberlin 20, Oakdale 3
Gueydan 34, South Cameron 0
