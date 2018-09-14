TOUCHDOWN LIVE WEEK 3: High school football scores and highlights

September 14, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:34 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA, LA (KPLC) - Iota travels to Lake Arthur tonight for KPLC’s Game of the Week.

Click HERE for tonight’s live scoreboard.

The Class 3A Iota Bulldogs have 2-0 for the second straight year, having outscored their first two opponents 72-17.

Last year, the Bulldogs beat Lake Arthur 41-3.

Class 2A Lake Arthur, also 2-0, boasts a more balanced offense this year, having outscored its first two opponents 88-20.

Week 3 Scores

Oberlin 20, Oakdale 3

Gueydan 34, South Cameron 0

