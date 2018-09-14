SOWELA expands in Jennings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College cut the ribbon on its new Morgan Smith campus in Jennings.
The new building will allow SOWELA to expand instructional programs and services throughout Jeff Davis Parish and the surrounding communities.
The building cost $10.2 million, and it houses ten classrooms and seven labs with satellite instruction technology.
In addition to the new facility and equipment, the SOWELA Jennings campus has expanded the number of programs it offers.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.