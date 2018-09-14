Oscar Lozada arrested on warrant for alleged murder of wife, Sylviane

(WAFB) - Editor’s Note: Watch for live team coverage of this breaking news on WAFB 9NEWS at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. WAFB’s Matt Houston is in Eagle Pass, Texas where Lozada is being detained and has details on how the arrest was made. WAFB’s Cheryl Mercedes will have reaction from friends of Sylviane Lozada.
Oscar Alberto Lozada, 43, accused of murdering his wife in Baton Rouge, has been arrested in Mexico and is in police custody.
Sylviane Finck Lozada, a teacher at Brusly High School in West Baton Rouge parish, disappeared on July 5, 2011. Lozada was transported across the border overnight and is now being held at a detention center in Eagle Pass, Texas. Records at the jail in Maverick County Detention Center show he is being held there on an out-of-state warrant.
Efforts are now underway to extradite Lozada to Baton Rouge, a process that could take several weeks. The couple’s daughter, Angelina, now 12, has been placed in the care of child protective services. She was brought to Baton Rouge overnight.
A relative on her mother’s side of the family is expected to eventually take custody of the girl. The girl was located at a school in Mexico near where she had been living with her father, investigators said. Major Todd Morris, a detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, had been tracking Lozada for years and located him in Mexico with the help of several U.S. federal agencies. In an arrest warrant filed Thursday, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s detectives accused Oscar Lozado of one count of second-degree murder.
Detectives allege that surveillance video from the Lowe’s store on South Mall Drive in Baton Rouge shows Oscar, accompanied by his daughter, walking into the store on July 6, 2011 and purchasing 15 bags of concrete and nine 5 gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks. Following the trip to Lowe’s, the warrant says, Oscar and his daughter, then 4 years old, went for lunch at Chuck E. Cheese. The next day, the warrant alleges, Oscar Lozado sent a text message to his boss saying he would be out of work for two to three weeks for surgery. On July 9, 2011, Oscar and his daughter boarded a flight to Venezuela, the warrant says. Detectives searched the Lozada home in Baton Rouge on July 22, 2011. “During the search of the garage, crime scene analysts located suspected blood in at least nine different areas of the garage,” the warrant says.
The blood was tested at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and found to be that of Sylviane, the warrant says. There has been no activity on Sylviane’s bank account or credit card since her disappearance, detectives said. EBR Sheriff’s detectives say they spoke to Oscar Lozada several times since his wife’s disappearance and, each time, he said he did not know where she was. Detectives say a search of records showed police had been called to the couple’s home several times for domestic disturbances prior to Sylviane’s disappearance. That includes an incident in 2009 when detectives noted in their report that Oscar allegedly admitted he “snapped” and struck Sylviane, the warrant says.
In a Facebook message to then WAFB-TV anchor Andre Moreau in 2014, Oscar denied ever harming Sylviane. “I never touched Sylviane in a violent way,” Oscar Lozada said. The two had been married for six years at the time Sylviane disappeared.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.