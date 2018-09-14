Manafort to plead guilty on second set of charges in deal

(RNN) - Paul Manafort will plead guilty to federal crimes Friday morning.
Manafort who was Pres. Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and was under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
It’s not clear if the plea deal includes Manafort’s cooperation with Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
Manafort intends to plead guilty to two of the seven charges, the Washington Post reports – conspiring to defraud the United States and conspiring to obstruct justice.
He will admit to depositing money into offshore accounts to hide his income from the IRS.
If the judge accepts his plea, it will cancel his trial, which was to begin Monday, Sept. 24.
