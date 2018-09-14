I-210 Nelson Road on-ramp lanes to temporarily close

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - DOTD has announced that the I-210 east on-ramp on Nelson Road will have temporary lane closures this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
The lanes on the on-ramp will be closed so that crews can modify signs and road striping.
DOTD says that, weather permitting, the on-ramp should be fully reopened the same day.
Additionally DOTD says that there will also be some temporary lane closures to install a new guide sign in the area on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Motorists should expect traffic delays during this time as crews make the modifications to the intersection.
