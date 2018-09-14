Local teenagers become heroes after hit and run crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The hit and run on intersection on McNeese and sale lane is still under investigation. It happened in the early hours of Monday morning when a white Nissan collided with a motorcyclist. That white suspected vehicle fled south on sale lane, leaving the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the road. Konar LeBlanc and Courtney Ciesla, both 17, were headed home from a friends house when they came upon the scene.
"And when we got there, all I saw was something laying on the ground moving, then I saw a motorcycle so automatically I knew someone was hurt", says LeBlanc.
They jumped into action, working to shut down traffic and make sure the victim, 19 year old Caleb Brignac, wasn't injured further.
“So I called 9-1-1, told them where we were at, then I backed Konar’s car so that nobody drove where he was”, says Ciesla.
LeBlanc, who aspires to someday become a doctor, says she collected supplies for an emergency kit to have in her car to be ready at a moments notice.
“I always kept it in my car. Because I told my mom in case anyone ever gets in a situation, I’m going to be there. My dream is to become a doctor, I love helping people,” said LeBlanc.
LeBlanc and Ciesla say emotions were running high, but they knew they couldn't give up.
"In that moment, I was like I have to do something. I can’t just let him sit there and juts not do anything. I can easily put pressure on a wound and him be okay, rather than not do anything and him possibly die."
The two now look back on that night, feeling proud and humbled by their part in the situation.
"I just feel like it was something that we had to do."
The victim’s father, Mike Brignac, says he is so grateful that out of anyone that stopped for his son, it was these two girls.
“They were very mature and professional. They did more than any teenager would be expected to do. We’ll be eternally grateful to them," said Brignac.
