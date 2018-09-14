Local teenagers become heroes after hit and run crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The hit and run on intersection on McNeese and sale lane is still under investigation. It happened in the early hours of Monday morning when a white Nissan collided with a motorcyclist. That white suspected vehicle fled south on sale lane, leaving the motorcyclist lying in the middle of the road. Konar LeBlanc and Courtney Ciesla, both 17, were headed home from a friends house when they came upon the scene.