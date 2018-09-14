FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend ahead with limited rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Our Friday should be a great day! There has not been any rain over us so far. I even think the rain will be limited today. Even through the afternoon, there should not be as much rain around. I still have a 20% chance, so there could still be a few small showers. There should also be more sunshine with temperatures in the lower 90s.
This evening will also be nice. Friday night football games should be good to go tonight. With the lower rain chances, I am very optimistic that there should not be any rain by the time kickoff rolls around. If you have any evening plans, it should be nice, and you should not need an umbrella.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. It should be a nice Friday night to kick off the weekend. I do not expect any rain after sunset, so we should remain dry overnight. It will be warm and muggy.
Over the weekend, the rain chances will remain in place for Saturday, but will go down a little bit for Sunday. I have the rain chance up to 40% Saturday, and down to 30% on Sunday. So, Sunday would be the better day to do anything outdoors.
That area in the Gulf of Mexico that we were monitoring is now unlikely to develop. It has run out of time to turn into anything tropical. It will still bring more rain to south Texas and Mexico. That should help keep the moisture near the storm, rather than being closer to us.
Next week, the rain chances will still be limited. I think there will be some rain around. I have the rain chances around 20-30% for Monday and Tuesday. Even by Wednesday, there will be a few showers, but only a 30% coverage. Therefore, there will be plenty of sunshine to start off next week. The temperatures will also be in the 90s.
In the Atlantic, Florence has made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. It is still a hurricane and is sitting on the coast. There are strong winds, and heavy rain in many places along the coast. Plus, there is a lot of storm surge. Within the next few days, it should finally move inland and weaken.
There is also tropical storm Helene in the Atlantic. This poses no threat to the United States. Helene is expected to head north and will weaken momentarily. Tropical storm Joyce also formed in the north Atlantic but poses no threat to the United States. Helene and Joyce are the least of our worries in the tropics.
Tropical depression Isaac is in the Caribbean. Isaac is weak, but still holding together. We will need to keep our eyes on Isaac since it could turn to the north and may enter the Gulf of Mexico. Some models show Isaac will fizzle out. We will continue monitoring.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.