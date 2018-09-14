FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return; tracking the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the morning off to a quiet start, you’ll want to bring along an umbrella as a few afternoon storms will be on the return. Temperatures to start in the 70s mixed with high humidity makes for a very muggy start to the morning. A little patchy fog will again be possible in spots through sunrise but will improve after sunrise as temperatures warm up into the 80s and even into the lower 90s by the afternoon ahead of a few storms developing.
It’s not looking like there will be any real issues for the high school football games this evening as any storms will be moving out around the 6:00 p.m. hour, leaving the evening drier but warm and humid. Make sure to take some mosquito spray if you’re heading to the games tonight. Temperatures will be falling back into the lower 80s with rain chances down to 20% by game time.
Starting off our Saturday with very similar conditions, a few clouds will build later in the morning and some scattered afternoon storms will develop across Southwest Louisiana. Rain chances tomorrow will be at 40% with the bulk of the storms ending by sunset. If you’ll be heading out to pregame tailgating for the McNeese home opener, take a poncho and umbrella but rain shouldn’t be a huge issue by game time.
As an area of low pressure moves westward across South Texas through the weekend, our rain chances will gradually decrease by Sunday and Monday to nothing more than an isolated shower or thunderstorm in to early next week.
Florence is nearing a landfall this morning and will be coming to a crawl over the next 24 to 36 hours over coastal North and South Carolina packing hurricane force wind gusts, heavy rain, storm surge and major flooding with as much as 12 to 24 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. The storm will have no impact on Southwest Louisiana but is causing major impacts to parts of the eastern seaboard over the next few days.
Isaac has been downgraded to a tropical depression and will be a non-factor in our weather ahead as it’s not expected to redevelop in the Gulf next week. Despite all the tropical activity in the Atlantic, we thankfully have no direct concerns in the Gulf that would threaten Southwest Louisiana over the next several days!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
