FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return; tracking the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the morning off to a quiet start, you’ll want to bring along an umbrella as a few afternoon storms will be on the return. Temperatures to start in the 70s mixed with high humidity makes for a very muggy start to the morning. A little patchy fog will again be possible in spots through sunrise but will improve after sunrise as temperatures warm up into the 80s and even into the lower 90s by the afternoon ahead of a few storms developing.