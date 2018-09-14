Dog owners reminded to pick up pet waste

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s something a number of residents have noticed becoming a big problem at one of the city’s parks; people not cleaning up after their dogs when taking them for a walk.
Prien Lake Park is one of the many places around the city where you can walk you dog and enjoy all what nature has to offer.
However, the use of the walking trails for pets and their owners has been a noticeable cause of concern among other park-goers due to uncollected pet waste.
Lauren Bradbury says she’s been going to the park to work out and noticed that the issue is becoming quite consistent.
“I’ve only been coming for four weeks, but in those four weeks, I’ve noticed it multiple times," said Bradbury.
She addressed the cause for concern in a post on Facebook regarding the dog waste as well as other trash being left around the park, such as paint and balloons, all things that could potentially pose a serious health risk.
Despite numerous signs posted in many areas around the park, Lauren and her friend Tiffany feel like the rules are being ignored. They hope that by shedding more light on the matter more people will step up and clean up.
“It’s not like it’s in the grass, it’s on the walkways and I’m trying to run..I’m not always focusing on the ground," said Lauren.
“It should be something that is just common and it’s not as common as it was at one point,” said Tiffany Jackson. “I feel like it’s gotten worse over the past year or so where people aren’t just taking the initiative to take care of it themselves.”
Parish officials have made it easy to dispose of the waste by installing pet cleanup stations at 10 different locations all around the park.
According to Tom Hoefer, Communications & Media director for CPPJ, the stations are strategically placed where foot traffic is the most heavy.
“The locations of those stations and the signage is usually along the walking paths or right at the parking area where dogs might want to take care of their business..so we do try to have it at those locations where it’s best suited for people to see," said Hoefer.
Currently, there are no laws or ordinances in place that prohibit dog waste of any kind in parks around Calcasieu parish.
However, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury urges anyone with complaints to give them a call at 721-3500 or to reach out to them via their social media page.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.