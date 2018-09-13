10 year anniversary of Hurricane Ike

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 10 years ago Hurricane Ike made landfall just to our west along the north end of Galveston Island with winds of about 110 mph as a Category 2 storm.
Regardless of what category this storm was or where it made direct landfall we still felt effects here in Southwest Louisiana.
Many may remember this time leading up to landfall as Southwest Louisiana was barely in the forecast track cone. As we neared landfall, the Lake Charles Civic Center was transformed from a shelter to a staging ground due to the threat of storm surge inundating the area. 75 buses were brought in for evacuations of people who could not leave themselves.
In Cameron Parish there were mandatory evacuations for all of the parish with forecast storm surge between 15-20 feet.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s report on Ike, Cameron Parish got 17 feet of storm surge from this hurricane pushing water inland. We also saw greater than 3 inches of rainfall across our area and into Southeastern Texas.
There were 21 deaths in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas as a direct result of Hurricane Ike and $29.52 billion dollars of damage.
