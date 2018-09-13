WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Federal, local authorities discuss drug investigation in Calcasieu, Beauregard

By Tresia Bowles | September 13, 2018 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 11:23 AM

[ WATCH LIVE: Authorities announce indictment in connection with investigation in Calcasieu, Beauregard parishes ]

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Federal, state and local authorities will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today to discuss a drug investigation in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes.

Authorities are expected to announce an indictment.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, as well as representatives from Homeland Security, DEA, Louisiana State Police, the Lake Charles Police Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DeRidder Police Department are expected to attend the news conference.

