TROPICAL UPDATE: Florence approaching landfall very late tonight; Isaac heading into the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Isaac continues to look even weaker on morning satellite imagery and will move across the Lesser Antilles with winds of 45 mph and into the Caribbean Sea through the weekend. The storm thankfully remains south of Puerto Rico and it will also pass south of Hispaniola as well before the storm further weakens to a tropical depression as it approaches Jamaica by early next week. The storm could dissipate altogether but it’s remnants will move in to the Gulf next week, so we’ll keep an eye out for any redevelopment chances by the middle of next week. It’s too soon to know if that will even occur but is certainly something to watch.