TROPICAL UPDATE: Florence approaching landfall very late tonight; Isaac heading into the Caribbean

ATLANTIC OCEAN (KPLC) - Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a category 2 hurricane overnight as dry air being ingested into the storm has slightly weakened the winds, but impacts will still be the same with regards to the devastating flooding potential with the forecast calling for anywhere between 10 and 30 inches. The storm will slow down significantly as it approaches landfall and drag along the coast southward into South Carolina through Saturday and Sunday before eventually departing next week.
Tropical Storm Isaac continues to look even weaker on morning satellite imagery and will move across the Lesser Antilles with winds of 45 mph and into the Caribbean Sea through the weekend. The storm thankfully remains south of Puerto Rico and it will also pass south of Hispaniola as well before the storm further weakens to a tropical depression as it approaches Jamaica by early next week. The storm could dissipate altogether but it’s remnants will move in to the Gulf next week, so we’ll keep an eye out for any redevelopment chances by the middle of next week. It’s too soon to know if that will even occur but is certainly something to watch.
The tropical system currently in the Gulf is less likely to develop this morning as it remains very disorganized but producing rain and unsettled weather over the southern Gulf. This weak disturbance will move in to South Texas Friday. The main impacts and rain associated with the low will stay south of our area, but a few scattered showers and storms will again be possible Friday and seas will be a little choppy on the water with small craft needing to exercise caution on the coastal waters with seas about a foot above normal. It’s unlikely this system will become a named storm.
Hurricane Helene will remain out to sea, now on a path northward and will be weakening to tropical storm and eventually sub-tropical storm status as it departs for the North Atlantic by this weekend.
Sub-Tropical Storm Joyce developed on Wednesday across the North Atlantic with an initial movement toward the southwest but will eventually curve back to the east over the weekend and move toward the Azores Islands by early next week. There is no threat to the U.S. from Joyce.
