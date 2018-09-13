Trey Quinn placed on IR after suffering high ankle sprain in week one

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (KPLC) - Lake Charles native Trey Quinn was placed on injured reserve by the Washington Redskins Wednesday. The Barbe High School product suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Quinn underwent ankle surgery Wednesday and was placed on IR not long afterwards. The receiver will miss extended time because players on IR can’t be activated for a minimum of eight weeks. There is a chance Quinn may not return this season. NFL teams are only allowed to activate two players from IR per year.
Quinn was serving as the Redskins' punt returner with a pair of returns for 12 yards. In addition to his role on special teams, Quinn was to be used as a depth wide receiver.
